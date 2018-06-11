Nine Saint Lucians Make Queen’s Birthday Honours List

GOVERNMENT NOTICE – The Queen has been graciously pleased on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Birthday and on the advice of Her Majesty’s Saint Lucia Ministers to approve of the following Honours in the Birthday Honours List, 2018:

C.B.E. – Commander of the British Empire

Dr. Herbert MARIUS

(For services to Health Care)

O.B.E. – To be Ordinary Officers of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Mrs. Augusta IFILL

(For contribution to Education)

Mr. John Calixte LEON

(For contribution to the field of Finance and Economics)

M.B.E. – To be Ordinary Members of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Ms. Melzar BRUCE

(for contribution to Education)

Ms. Felicite Hetty LUCIEN

(for committment to community service)

Mr. Alphonsus Stephen STANISLAS

(For services to education and community service)

B.E.M. – British Empire Medal (Civil Division)

Mr. Julius ADJODHA

(For service to the community)

Ms. Christina ALCIDE

(For service to the community)

Mrs. Rita Catherine DYER

(For contribution to education)

