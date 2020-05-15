NIC ROLLS OUT ECONOMIC RELIEF PAYMENTS

The National Insurance Corporation has begun rolling out payments to qualified persons under the economic relief program. The NIC is tasked with the mammoth task of providing income relief to contributors who were displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic. The NIC has received more than 18 000 applications thus far.The National Insurance Corporation has begun rolling out payments to qualified persons under the economic relief program. The NIC is tasked with the mammoth task of providing income relief to contributors who were displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic. The NIC has received more than 18 000 applications thus far.