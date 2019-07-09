Home / Breaking News / NIC CONFIRMS USE OF CONTRIBUTORS MONIES IN CABOT GOLF COURSE PROJECT

NIC CONFIRMS USE OF CONTRIBUTORS MONIES IN CABOT GOLF COURSE PROJECT

Stephy Anius July 8, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The National Insurance Corporation (NIC), has confirmed its investment in the Cabot project – a development a Cap Estate, Gros Islet. The confirmation follows questions raised by the leader of the opposition Philip J Pierre about NIC funds being used for the development, which consists of apartments, hotel and a golf course.

 

  1. Shane Dosserie
    July 8, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Nic contributors cant use their contributions to get loans for them self but imagine the government can use it to allower foreigners to use it for business ventures. When will locals get to use their own contributions to purchase a piece of their home land??

