NIC CONFIRMS USE OF CONTRIBUTORS MONIES IN CABOT GOLF COURSE PROJECT

The National Insurance Corporation (NIC), has confirmed its investment in the Cabot project – a development a Cap Estate, Gros Islet. The confirmation follows questions raised by the leader of the opposition Philip J Pierre about NIC funds being used for the development, which consists of apartments, hotel and a golf course.
Nic contributors cant use their contributions to get loans for them self but imagine the government can use it to allower foreigners to use it for business ventures. When will locals get to use their own contributions to purchase a piece of their home land??