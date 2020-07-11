Home / Breaking News / NIC APPEALS TO UNCO-OPERATIVE EMPLOYERS

NIC APPEALS TO UNCO-OPERATIVE EMPLOYERS

Allin Fevrier July 10, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The covid-19 curfew ended on thursday night, but the state of emergency is still in effect. As saint lucia welcomed its first commercial flight in months, the first deputy political leader of the st. Lucia labor party, dr. Ernest hilaire continues to question the imposition of the state of emergency (soe). Administation officials insists the s.o.e is necessary to keep the cuban medical professionals in saint lucia – but dr. Hilaire differs. He is also wary of the potential for executive over-reach with the law set to expire at the end of September.

