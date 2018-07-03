NHC Chairperson, Timothy Mangal
NHC TO PARTNER WITH PRIVATE SECTOR
Rehani Isidore
July 3, 2018
News Updates
2018-07-03
The National Housing Corporation is seeking to ensure that all local contractors get a fair share of the pie.
Officials of the statutory corporation say moving forward, all projects under their purview will be implemented through public-private partnerships.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Check Also
Despite some initial skepticism, Massy Stores customers have embraced the supermarket chain’s new plastic bag …