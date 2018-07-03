Home / News Updates / NHC TO PARTNER WITH PRIVATE SECTOR
NHC Chairperson, Timothy Mangal

NHC TO PARTNER WITH PRIVATE SECTOR

Rehani Isidore July 3, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The National Housing Corporation is seeking to ensure that all local contractors get a fair share of the pie.

Officials of the statutory corporation say moving forward, all projects under their purview will be implemented through public-private partnerships.

