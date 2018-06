The spat between the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the residents of the old CDC La Clery community, has made its way to the courts.

NHC chairman Timothy Mangal spoke to HTS News4orce 18 June and confirmed that the organization is seeking legal redress for the actions by residents of the La Clery CDC’s.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit