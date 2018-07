The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has earmarked 11 projects for development and is hoping to embark on public private partnerships with local contractors on the $250 million initiative.

On 5 July, the NHC organized a housing symposium with stakeholders, to discuss the proposed partnership.

