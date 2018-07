“Inconsiderate and unconscionable, we are not” is the word from National Housing Corporation Chairman Timothy Mangal, as the organisation continues to receive backlash for the recent eviction of occupants and demolition of the La Clery CDC units.

Mangal made these comments at a wide-ranging press conference convened by the NHC on 3 July.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit