NHC Chair Timothy Mangal to Replace Ex-Minister Jimmy Henry in Senate?

HTS News4orce understands that the incumbent Administration is on the verge of replacing ex-government Minister Jimmy Henry in the Senate.

Reliable sources tell News4orce that the Chair of the National Housing Corporation [NHC], Timothy Mangal will succeed Henry who in June resigned from the Senate and as Minister for ‘personal reasons’.

Jimmy Henry’s departure from the Allen Chastanet led Cabinet and Senate came roughly seven [7] days after reports of a confirmed airport interception by local authorities.

The incident involving the ex-Senator, according to the authorities was never the subject of an investigation by local police.

News4orce contacted Mangal for comment. He however would not confirm nor deny reports of the possible appointment.

The United Workers Party Administration appointed Timothy Mangal as NHC Chairman in 2016.