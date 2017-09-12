Home / News Updates / NHC Chair Timothy Mangal to Replace Ex-Minister Jimmy Henry in Senate?
NHC Chair Timothy Mangal

NHC Chair Timothy Mangal to Replace Ex-Minister Jimmy Henry in Senate?

Rehani Isidore September 12, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

HTS News4orce understands that the incumbent Administration is on the verge of replacing ex-government Minister Jimmy Henry in the Senate.

Reliable sources tell News4orce that the Chair of the National Housing Corporation [NHC], Timothy Mangal will succeed Henry who in June resigned from the Senate and as Minister for ‘personal reasons’.

Jimmy Henry’s departure from the Allen Chastanet led Cabinet and Senate came roughly seven [7] days after reports of a confirmed airport interception by local authorities.

ex-Gov’t Minister and Senator Jimmy Henry

The incident involving the ex-Senator, according to the authorities was never the subject of an investigation by local police.

News4orce contacted Mangal for comment. He however would not confirm nor deny reports of the possible appointment.

The United Workers Party Administration appointed Timothy Mangal as NHC Chairman in 2016.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

New project aims to improve banana production

GIS – SAINT LUCIA’S AGRICULTURE MINISTRY WORKS WITH FARMERS TO IMPROVE YIELDS. The Government of …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved