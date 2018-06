The Chairman of the National Housing Corporation has confirmed that the La Clery CDC’s will all be demolished to make way for something new.

The decades old low-income housing facility has been the subject of much debate in recent months, following the electrocution of a young man who was previously evicted from the apartments.

