Newly Drafted NBA Player Wants To Set Up Saint Lucia Foundation

Story Via Saint Lucia Times

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has lauded a United States athlete born of Saint Lucian parents, who visited him recently and wants to set up a foundation here..

Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page that on Wednesday he met the newly drafted NBA player Terance Mann, who was accompanied by his family, representatives from the Saint Lucia Basketball Federation and his proud father and grandfather.

The PM described Mann as ‘another inspiring athletic son of Saint Lucia’ who is succeeding at the International level.

According to Chastanet, Mann was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Eustace Mann of Bois Pa Tat and Daynia La-Force of Morne du don, Castries.

He disclosed that although Terance was born in New York, he traveled to Saint Lucia a lot as a child.

” He is currently 22 years old and has a love for Saint Lucia, which he will forever see as home and would like to set-up a foundation to promote and develop basketball locally,,” the PM stated.