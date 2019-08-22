Newly Drafted NBA Player Wants To Set Up Saint Lucia Foundation

Story Via Saint Lucia Times
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has lauded a United States athlete born of Saint Lucian parents, who visited him recently and wants to set up a foundation here..
Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page that on Wednesday he met the newly drafted NBA player Terance Mann, who was accompanied by his family, representatives from the Saint Lucia Basketball Federation and his proud father and grandfather.
The PM described Mann as ‘another inspiring athletic son of Saint Lucia’ who is succeeding at the International level.
According to Chastanet, Mann was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Eustace Mann of Bois Pa Tat and Daynia La-Force of Morne du don, Castries.
He disclosed that although Terance was born in New York, he traveled to Saint Lucia a lot as a child.
” He is currently 22 years old and has a love for Saint Lucia, which he will forever see as home and would like to set-up a foundation to promote and develop basketball locally,,” the PM stated.
Terance Mann is currently an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball for the Florida State Seminoles.
He was drafted with the 48th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He played for the Clippers during the 2019 NBA Summer League season, scoring five points, nine rebounds, and four assists in his debut against the Los Angeles Lakers, Chastanet wrote.
“I am grateful to Terance for taking the time to share his journey, for not forgetting his Saint Lucian roots and for his desire to help develop the sport of basketball here on island. His efforts and that of others combined with our National Sports Development Strategy will help provide the support and opportunities which our local athletes so richly deserve. We wish you much success and the very best on your journey Terance,” the Prime Minister stated.