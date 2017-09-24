NEW ZEALAND PLEDGES AID TO CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES IMPACTED BY HURRICANES IRMA AND MARIA

“New Zealand and the Caribbean have longstanding links which have been deepened by the opening of our mission in the region in 2014. I have spent time in both Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, getting to know the countries and the people, and it is heartbreaking to see the damage done by Hurricanes Irma and Maria”, said New Zealand High Commissioner Her Excellency Mrs Jan Henderson.

“I am pleased that New Zealand is able to assist the Caribbean in what will be the difficult task of rebuilding lives and societies. I am however absolutely convinced that Barbuda and Dominica will build back betterwith the resilience and sense of community that embodies the Caribbean”.