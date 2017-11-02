New York City Marathon will be held as planned despite Manhattan terrorist attack

RT- New York City Marathon officials say they have no plans to cancel or postpone the event – scheduled for Sunday – following the recent terrorist attack in lower Manhattan.

On Tuesday, a rental truck rammed into pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center in New York City, killing at least eight and injuring least another 12.

The marathon organizers, who postponed several media events scheduled for Wednesday, said that the tragic event will not affect the date and time of the race.

The New York Road Runners, the nonprofit host of the marathon, issued a statement on Tuesday expressing their sympathy to the victims and their families, adding that they plan to monitor the situation closely.

Approximately 50,000 runners are expected to take part in Sunday’s marathon, which begins on Staten Island and stretches through all five boroughs. People planning to participate in Sunday’s race say the tragic accident will not prevent them from being involved in the event.

Security procedures were also intensified at the 2001 New York City Marathon, which was staged less than two months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Similar measures were put into action after the 2013 Boston Marathon tragedy.

Many New York-based sports teams have expressed their condolences to the victims and families of those affected by the attack.