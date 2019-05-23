NEW TAIWANESE VOLUNTEER JOINS NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS COACH TEAM

Press Release- Ministry of Youth Development & Sports

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) presented a new volunteer to the Ministry of Youth Development & Sports on Tuesday morning. 29-year-old Roslyn Lee will serve the Ministry for one year as a table tennis coach, replacing William Lien whose volunteer service ended last year. During the briefing, Roslyn told the media that she looked forward to the full Saint Lucian experience while coaching.

“Bonjour, sa ka fet? I’m Roselyn, an international volunteer from Taiwan. I have been a member of table tennis varsity since I was a child. I’m going to promote this exciting and healthy sport around the island. It’s nice to live in such a beautiful Caribbean island. I hope I can learn more about [the] different types of culture and continue promot[ing] a friendly relationship between Taiwan and Saint Lucia. Thank you, merci!”.

Roselyn, who is now the only female table tennis coach on island will work alongside Head Coach Chris Wells and Coach Stephen Joseph to advance the sport among locals. Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development & Sports, Mrs. Liota Charlemagne-Mason was on hand Tuesday to receive the new volunteer coach.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Roslyn to our team. She is here as a volunteer from the Embassy of Taiwan and we are very happy to have her with us. Some of you would have known that last year we had Mr. Williams and he assisted our table tennis coach here at the Ministry, Mr. Chris Wells with his programming. Mr. Williams was responsible for assisting in the preparation of athletes who represented their districts and their primary and secondary schools and he also assisted with the elite table tennis programme… We now want to wish her (Roslyn) a very pleasant stay in Saint Lucia. We want to encourage her to take full advantage of the opportunity. We also want to encourage our coaches to take full advantage of Roslyn and to use her as best that we can see table tennis being even further developed in Saint Lucia.”

Roslyn has since begun work, meeting with junior members of the National Table Tennis Centre and began coaching at the Ave Maria Girls’ Primary School on Wednesday.