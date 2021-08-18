Home / Breaking News / NEW SENATE PRESIDENT AND HOUSE SPEAKER UP FOR THE CHALLENGE

Check Also

STANLEY FELIX TAKES OATH AS SENATE PRESIDENT

The new president of the senate, Stanley Felix paid tribute to his predecessors, as he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved