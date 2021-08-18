The new presiding officers in the two chambers of the legislative arm of government say they are up for the challenge of restoring the primacy of the august bodies in the parliamentary democracy of Saint Lucia.
The new presiding officers in the two chambers of the legislative arm of government say they are up for the challenge of restoring the primacy of the august bodies in the parliamentary democracy of Saint Lucia.
The new president of the senate, Stanley Felix paid tribute to his predecessors, as he …