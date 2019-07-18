NEW MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS FOR ‘RISING STARS’ THANKS TO AUSTRALIAN AID

The “Rising Stars” club of Vieux Fort are the recipients of a set of musical instruments from the government of Australia.
The idea is to have the members of the club master the instruments, as part of their development.
The “Rising Stars” club of Vieux Fort are the recipients of a set of musical instruments from the government of Australia.
The idea is to have the members of the club master the instruments, as part of their development.
The curtains came down on Tuesday on Carnival 2019 with the parade of the bands.This …