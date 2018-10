Coconut Farmers, Producers And Coconut Water Vendors Will Soon Have To Abide By New Safety And Hygiene Standards. The Caribbean Regional Organisation For Standards And Quality (CROSQ) Is Finalizing Revised Standards For Coconut Growing And Harvesting, As Well As The Packaging And Selling Of Coconut Water. The Standards Are Being Developed By Jamaican Scientist Dr. Andre Gordon.

