The House of Assembly has a new Speaker but remains without a Deputy.
However, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet remains resolute in his view that the entire House and not just the government side is responsible for filling the vacancy.
Former Senate President Andy Daniel is the new Speaker of the House of Assembly. He …