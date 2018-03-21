Governor General His Excellency Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac inspects the Guard ahead of the Throne Speech
NEW GG DELIVERS MAIDEN THRONE SPEECH 2018
March 20, 2018
Governor General His Excellency Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac delivered his first Throne Speech on 20 March.
It marked the opening of the 3rd Session of the Eleventh Parliament and focused on building resilience in a number of areas including education, justice, security and healthcare.
