NEW GG DELIVERS MAIDEN THRONE SPEECH 2018
Governor General His Excellency Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac inspects the Guard ahead of the Throne Speech

NEW GG DELIVERS MAIDEN THRONE SPEECH 2018

webmaster March 20, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Governor General His Excellency Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac delivered his first Throne Speech on 20 March.

It marked the opening of the 3rd Session of the Eleventh Parliament and focused on building resilience in a number of areas including education, justice, security and healthcare. 

