NEW DAILY RECORD OF 76 COVID 19 CASES RECORDED

The ministry of health on Monday January 25, 2021 received confirmation of thirty-five new cases of covid-19 from the Ezra long laboratory. Saint Lucia also received confirmation of the recovery of nine individuals diagnosed with covid-19 bringing the total number of active cases in country to 436. All of the active cases are currently stable and doing well. The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 921. All of the thirty-five cases are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 12 years to 70 years. They are from the Castries, Micoud, Gros-Islet, Dennery and Vieux-Fort districts. Saint Lucia also recorded two Covid-related deaths on January 25, 2021 bringing the total number of deaths to date to thirteen. These two individuals are a 60 year old male and a 63 year old male both from the Castries district. They were both enrolled in care when they passed away. The ministry of health extends sympathies to the loved ones of both of these gentlemen on their loss. The ministry of health reminds all who are awaiting test results that they must remain in quarantine until contacted by a health care worker. All results, both negative and positive, must be communicated via telephone to the individual prior to release from quarantine.

