HILAIRE QUESTIONS NEW CIU COMMISSIONS POLICY
SLP Spokesperson for Commerce Trade Investment and Tourism Dr. Ernest Hilaire dives into the Citizen Ship by Investment Programme amid a recent policy rollout by the department. St. Lucia CIP looks to increase commissions giving agents up to 20 %, but Dr. Hilaire questions what profits the islands stands to make in doing so.