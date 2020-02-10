Home / Breaking News / HILAIRE QUESTIONS NEW CIU COMMISSIONS POLICY

Allin Fevrier February 10, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

SLP Spokesperson for Commerce Trade Investment and Tourism Dr. Ernest Hilaire dives into the Citizen Ship by Investment Programme amid a recent policy rollout by the department. St. Lucia CIP looks to increase commissions giving agents up to 20 %, but Dr. Hilaire questions what profits the islands stands to make in doing so.

