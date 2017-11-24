New Beginnings for the Dennery SLTU Branch

PRESS RELEASE: The members of the Dennery Branch of the Saint Lucia Teacher’s Union (SLTU) installed a new executive on Thursday 23rd November 2017, to oversee their affairs for the next two years. The executive comprise the following: Mr. Simmons Jules, President – Grand Riviere Secondary; Mrs Caline Doxillie Vice President – Clendon Mason Memorial; Mr. Devon Stanley, Secretary – Deniere Riviere Combined; Ms. Jennifer Regis – Assistant Secretary, Dennery Primary School; Mrs Enda Polius-Edward, Treasurer – La Ressource Combined; Mr. Ramel Polius – Public Relations Officer, Clendon Mason Memorial.

The new executive is eager to revive and re-establish the Dennery Branch as one of the most thriving and active branches in Saint Lucia. President of the SLTU, Mr. Monrose, convenor of the branch, stated that he will make it his mandate to re-establish the Dennery Branch into the once active and viable group that it used to be.

The new Branch’s executive has identified the education of members on their rights and role as part of the branch and the SLTU in general as one of their priority areas.