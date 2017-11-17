Home / Sports / Nesta Carter at Court of Arbitration to contest doping disqualification
BEIJING - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter, Usain Bolt and Michael Frater of Jamaica celebrate the gold medal after the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final at the National Stadium on Day 14 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 22, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Nesta Carter at Court of Arbitration to contest doping disqualification

Liz-Anne De Beauville November 17, 2017 Sports Leave a comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter is at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal against disqualification from the 2008 Olympics in a doping case that cost Usain Bolt a 4×100-meter relay gold medal.

Carter shielded his face from media on arriving at sport’s highest court on Wednesday for a closed-doors hearing expected to last all day. A verdict is expected within weeks.

The 32-year-old Carter is challenging his disqualification imposed by the International Olympic Committee for a positive test for a banned stimulant.

Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine last year in a reanalysis program of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

The case spoiled Bolt’s perfect Olympic record of three gold medals — in the 100, 200 and 4×100 — at three consecutive games from 2008-2016.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Inter Commercial House Domino Championship

(PRESS RELEASE) – The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Domino Championship is moving into its final …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved