The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) organized a shelter and shelter management training session for disaster committees in the south.
The training comes ahead of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season.
The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) organized a shelter and shelter management training session for disaster committees in the south.
The training comes ahead of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season.
Lambirds academy was no scandal. This is according to Former Education Minister Dr. Robert Lewis …