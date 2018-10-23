NEMO PREPARED TO SEND AID TO FLOOD STRICKEN TRINIDAD IF NEEDS BE

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is ready and willing to send aid to flood-stricken Trinidad. NEMO officials say they are working with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, to select a crew for deployment.
