NEMO PREPARED TO SEND AID TO FLOOD STRICKEN TRINIDAD IF NEEDS BE

Jaymi Lascaris October 22, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is ready and willing to send aid to flood-stricken Trinidad. NEMO officials say they are working with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, to select a crew for deployment.

