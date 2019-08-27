NEMO: No Major Damage From Passage Of Dorian

Saint Lucia experienced no major damage from the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian, the Acting Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), Dorine Gustave says.

” All of the roads are passable – you can go through Castries down South; East, West – the roads are okay,” Gustave told reporters Tuesday morning.

The NEMO official disclosed that there were no major reports of flooding.

As of 10.00 am Tuesday, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet approved an all clear for the Island after the Met Office discontinued the Tropical Storm warning as of 8.00 am.

“Our teams had to go out there to do their assessment – first responders to ensure it was safe for persons to be out there,” Gustave stated.

She explained that when NEMO received the report from the first responders, the all clear was declared.

Gustave thanked citizens for heeding the storm warning.

“Like the Prime Minister said and you have heard before, the storms sometimes have a mind of their own and it is a prediction. Predictions can change. We may expect a great impact – however situations may change and the storm may not impact us in the way we were expecting,” the NEMO Acting Director observed.

She advised to expect the worst and pray for the best in such situations.