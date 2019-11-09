NEMO trains first responders in dealing with differently abled persons, a new early childhood development centre for Monchy, and students of St. Joseph’s convent exposed to robotics and artificial intelligence.
The students of the entrepot secondary school on Thursday had their classes disrupted by protest. …