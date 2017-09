The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO Issued the All Clear as of 9 Am Tuesday, After Severe Weather Conditions Associated with Hurricane Maria Dissipated Over Saint Lucia. The NEMO Director is Urging Saint Lucians To Pay Heed to Information from Official Government Notices. The Call Comes Amid a Torrent of Inaccurate Posts on Social Media And The Internet.

