NEMO – APPEAL FOR ASSISTANCE FOR HURRICANE RAVAGED ISLANDS

The Government of Saint Lucia and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have pledged their full support to the recovery efforts of those impacted by the passage of Hurricane Irma.
Through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), much needed emergency supplies have been made available to affected states and skilled personnel have also been deployed to assist with the restoration of utilities in those islands.
The Government of Saint Lucia and the OECS wish to thank everyone who has contributed to this worthy cause and encourages others to donate in accordance with the priority needs as identified by the affected states. Items can be delivered to any Post Office as well as the NEMO Headquarters at Bisee, Castries.
PRIORITY NEEDS:
|ITEM
|DESCRIPTION
|Water cases
|Water bauser containers
|Cleaning Supplies
|Bleach, mop, broom, disinfectant, detergent
|Comfort Kits
|Disposable razor, deodorant, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, lotion, powder, sanitary napkins, towels, adult diapers
|Food
|Sardines, tuna fish, corned beef, vienna sausage, rice, cornmeal, macaroni, flour, potatoes, cereal, crackers (pack), butter, salt, canned soup
|Baby Kits
|Diapers/ disposable huggies, cloth diapers with pins, baby powder, vaseline, baby wipes, bottled foods, Similac, biscuit, electrolytes, pacifiers, toys, baby aspirin, baby aspirin/Tylenol
|Shelter
|Shelter tents (family size)
Flash lights (solar) & portable charges
Shelter tool kits
Mosquito Repellent
Tarpaulins
|Farming
|Seeds, agricultural goods, hand tools, wheel barrows
|Education
|Pencils, paper, exercise books, notebooks, school bags, file sheets, crayons, colouring books, pens, markers, rulers, school kits
|Communication
|Mobile repeaters, repeater antennas
|Office Supplies
|Laptops, printers, paper, notepads, pens, pencils
|Building Supplies
|Nails, screws, plywood/building materials
|Tools & Equipment
|Generators (15K and above), hand tools, wheelbarrow, chain saws, fuel pumps
|Household Items
|Blankets, bath towels, hand towels, water jugs, ziploc bags , paper towels, buckets, matches, coal pots
|Medical
Medical
|Electronic fetal monitors/cardiotocograph machines,
Fetal dopplers (handheld)
Resuscitaires
Adult & Infant scales
Incubators
Neonatal cots with mattresses
Vital signs monitors (2 neonatal)
Pulse oximeters (2 pediatric)
Diagnostic sets (Welch Allyn)
Defibrillators/ automated external defibrillators(AED) with adult and adult and pediatric pads)
Blood pressure monitors
Thermometers (including tympanic)
Nebulizers
Suction machines
Suture kits
Beds & Bed linen (blankets, bedsheets)
Mobile dental units
Water purification tablets
Patient gowns
EMT Kits
|Others
|Wood clippers, metal compressors, cots, first aid kits, rubbing alcohol, batteries (all sizes)
Additionally, cash donations can be made to the following accounts in the name of the Government of Saint Lucia.
|BANK
|SWIFT CODE
|ACCOUNT NUMBER
|1st National Bank
|LUOBLCLC
|6002760
|RBTT
|RBTTLCLC
|1800300000047196
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|NOSCLCLC
|2002817
|Bank of Saint Lucia
|BOSLLCLC
|901300136
|First Caribbean International Bank
|FCIBLCLC
|106962170