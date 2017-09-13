NEMO – APPEAL FOR ASSISTANCE FOR HURRICANE RAVAGED ISLANDS

The Government of Saint Lucia and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have pledged their full support to the recovery efforts of those impacted by the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), much needed emergency supplies have been made available to affected states and skilled personnel have also been deployed to assist with the restoration of utilities in those islands.

The Government of Saint Lucia and the OECS wish to thank everyone who has contributed to this worthy cause and encourages others to donate in accordance with the priority needs as identified by the affected states. Items can be delivered to any Post Office as well as the NEMO Headquarters at Bisee, Castries.

PRIORITY NEEDS:

ITEM DESCRIPTION Water cases Water bauser containers Cleaning Supplies Bleach, mop, broom, disinfectant, detergent Comfort Kits Disposable razor, deodorant, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, lotion, powder, sanitary napkins, towels, adult diapers Food Sardines, tuna fish, corned beef, vienna sausage, rice, cornmeal, macaroni, flour, potatoes, cereal, crackers (pack), butter, salt, canned soup Baby Kits Diapers/ disposable huggies, cloth diapers with pins, baby powder, vaseline, baby wipes, bottled foods, Similac, biscuit, electrolytes, pacifiers, toys, baby aspirin, baby aspirin/Tylenol Shelter Shelter tents (family size) Flash lights (solar) & portable charges Shelter tool kits Mosquito Repellent Tarpaulins Farming Seeds, agricultural goods, hand tools, wheel barrows Education Pencils, paper, exercise books, notebooks, school bags, file sheets, crayons, colouring books, pens, markers, rulers, school kits Communication Mobile repeaters, repeater antennas Office Supplies Laptops, printers, paper, notepads, pens, pencils Building Supplies Nails, screws, plywood/building materials Tools & Equipment Generators (15K and above), hand tools, wheelbarrow, chain saws, fuel pumps Household Items Blankets, bath towels, hand towels, water jugs, ziploc bags , paper towels, buckets, matches, coal pots Medical Medical Electronic fetal monitors/cardiotocograph machines, Fetal dopplers (handheld) Resuscitaires Adult & Infant scales Incubators Neonatal cots with mattresses Vital signs monitors (2 neonatal) Pulse oximeters (2 pediatric) Diagnostic sets (Welch Allyn) Defibrillators/ automated external defibrillators(AED) with adult and adult and pediatric pads) Blood pressure monitors Thermometers (including tympanic) Nebulizers Suction machines Suture kits Beds & Bed linen (blankets, bedsheets) Mobile dental units Water purification tablets Patient gowns EMT Kits Others Wood clippers, metal compressors, cots, first aid kits, rubbing alcohol, batteries (all sizes)

Additionally, cash donations can be made to the following accounts in the name of the Government of Saint Lucia.

BANK SWIFT CODE ACCOUNT NUMBER 1st National Bank LUOBLCLC 6002760 RBTT RBTTLCLC 1800300000047196 Bank of Nova Scotia NOSCLCLC 2002817 Bank of Saint Lucia BOSLLCLC 901300136 First Caribbean International Bank FCIBLCLC 106962170