NEMO – APPEAL FOR ASSISTANCE FOR HURRICANE RAVAGED ISLANDS

Rehani Isidore September 13, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Government of Saint Lucia and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have pledged their full support to the recovery efforts of those impacted by the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), much needed emergency supplies have been made available to affected states and skilled personnel have also been deployed to assist with the restoration of utilities in those islands.

The Government of Saint Lucia and the OECS wish to thank everyone who has contributed to this worthy cause and encourages others to donate in accordance with the priority needs as identified by the affected states.  Items can be delivered to any Post Office as well as the NEMO Headquarters at Bisee, Castries.

PRIORITY NEEDS:

ITEM DESCRIPTION
Water cases
Water bauser containers
Cleaning Supplies Bleach, mop, broom, disinfectant, detergent
Comfort Kits Disposable razor, deodorant, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, lotion, powder, sanitary napkins, towels, adult diapers
Food Sardines, tuna fish, corned beef, vienna sausage, rice, cornmeal, macaroni, flour, potatoes, cereal, crackers (pack), butter, salt, canned soup
Baby Kits Diapers/ disposable huggies, cloth diapers with pins, baby powder, vaseline, baby wipes, bottled foods, Similac, biscuit, electrolytes, pacifiers, toys, baby aspirin, baby aspirin/Tylenol
Shelter Shelter tents (family size)

Flash lights (solar) & portable charges

Shelter tool kits

Mosquito Repellent

Tarpaulins
Farming Seeds, agricultural goods, hand tools, wheel barrows
Education Pencils, paper, exercise books, notebooks, school bags, file sheets, crayons, colouring books, pens, markers, rulers, school kits
Communication Mobile repeaters, repeater antennas
Office Supplies Laptops, printers, paper, notepads, pens, pencils
Building Supplies Nails, screws, plywood/building materials
Tools & Equipment Generators (15K and above), hand tools, wheelbarrow, chain saws, fuel pumps
Household Items Blankets, bath towels, hand towels, water jugs, ziploc bags , paper towels, buckets, matches, coal pots  
Medical

Medical

 Electronic fetal monitors/cardiotocograph machines,

Fetal dopplers (handheld)

Resuscitaires

Adult & Infant scales

Incubators

Neonatal cots with mattresses

Vital signs monitors (2 neonatal)

Pulse oximeters (2 pediatric)

Diagnostic sets (Welch Allyn)

Defibrillators/ automated external defibrillators(AED) with adult and adult and pediatric pads)

Blood pressure monitors

Thermometers (including tympanic)

Nebulizers

Suction machines

Suture kits

Beds & Bed linen (blankets, bedsheets)

Mobile dental units

Water purification tablets

Patient gowns

EMT Kits
Others Wood clippers, metal compressors, cots, first aid kits, rubbing alcohol, batteries (all sizes)

Additionally, cash donations can be made to the following accounts in the name of the Government of Saint Lucia.

 BANK SWIFT CODE ACCOUNT NUMBER
1st National Bank LUOBLCLC 6002760
RBTT RBTTLCLC 1800300000047196
Bank of Nova Scotia NOSCLCLC 2002817
Bank of Saint Lucia BOSLLCLC 901300136
First Caribbean International Bank FCIBLCLC 106962170

