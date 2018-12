NCPD IS CALLING ON GOVERNMENT TO MAKE LIFE EASIER FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF AND FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES (NCPD) IS CALLING ON GOVERNMENT TO MAKE LIFE EASIER FOR THEIR MEMBERS.

DECEMBER 3RD HAS SINCE 1992 BEEN OBSERVED AS THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES.

THE (NCPD) THINKS IT IS AN OPPORTUNE MOMENT TO CALL ON THE GOVERNMENT TO RATIFY THE CONVENTION ON PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES.

