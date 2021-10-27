Home / Breaking News / NCOPT Registers Success with Income Support

NCOPT Registers Success with Income Support

Allin Fevrier October 27, 2021 Breaking News Leave a comment

After months of lobbying, the National Council On Public Transportation (NCOPT), appears to have secured the much elusive income support for its forlorn members. Bus drivers are expected to receive the aid package before by the end of this year.

