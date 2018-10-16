NBA REGULAR SEASON IS FINALLY HERE

The new season is finally here! NBA fans everywhere have watched as some of their favourite teams (excluding the defending champions Golden State Warriors) made some major changes to their roster. One of the biggest signings came from the oh so beloved Los Angeles Lakers when they took the best player on the planet- LeBron James- under their wings….. or was it the other way around??

Who knows.

(Lonzo Ball and LeBron James)

Anyway, the Lakers have fallen way behind since Kobe Bryant’s retirement….. But now Lakers and Bron fans have a lot to look forward to this season as he teams up with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson.

(Lebron James and Lance Stephenson)

In the Eastern conference, everyone seems to be looking to the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers.

(Kyrie Irving)

Now, after two surgeries in recent months, Kyrie Irving (Celtics) appears to be ready to lay it all down on the court to prove that he was more than Jame’s sidekick. He is thirsty for the championship. Do you think he can do it?

Meanwhile, the magnifying glass will also be on 76er’s Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, (both potential MVP picks) and the Toronto Raptors, who were the only team to rank in the top 5 for both offensive and defensive efficiency last season. They decided to switch things up with a recovering Kawaii Leonard, former player of the San Antonio Spurs.

On opening night, the 76ers will play the Celtics from 8:30pm. Then at 10:30pm Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors will play Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

So the big question is:

Who is your player this season and which team are you supporting? Sound off in the comments!

