National Youth Council encourages support for Caribbean Youth Fest

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia National Youth Council echoes its support for Caribbean Youth Fest 2017.
The youth competition is scheduled to take place in Vieux Fort on December 17th, 2017. Youth Fest continues to be a platform for talented young Saint Lucians to showcase their skills, and has led to many opportunities for these stars to bloom.
The artists for this year’s competition were selected by a panel of judges to compete for 1st and 2nd place positions in two individual categories, “Teens” and “Twenties”, from which a 2017 Youth Star will emerge. The selections were made from original audition tracks submitted by over 75 artists. Finalists will be attending a special training program to prepare them for a performance of world-class standards.
FINALISTS
TEENS: TWENTIES:
Yannette James Alex Klien
Britney Forsythe Bill Stanislaus
Jamal Joseph Brendon Charlery
Amil James Jamal Henry
Dyllan Stanislaus Johnnel Leo
Kristian Lawrence LennieJoseph
Lyleton Cornwalis Mandela Edga
Travis Mathurin Larry Eugene
Virgil Joseph Quan Auguste
Deshawn Augustin Shaquille Wilkinson
The Saint Lucia National Youth Council congratulates all the participants and encourages them to represent themselves and their communities to the best of their abilities. Special commendation to the Youth Fest organizing team on their hard work over the years. We encourage the pubic to go out to support our young aspiring artists.