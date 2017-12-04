National Youth Council encourages support for Caribbean Youth Fest

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia National Youth Council echoes its support for Caribbean Youth Fest 2017.

The youth competition is scheduled to take place in Vieux Fort on December 17th, 2017. Youth Fest continues to be a platform for talented young Saint Lucians to showcase their skills, and has led to many opportunities for these stars to bloom.

The artists for this year’s competition were selected by a panel of judges to compete for 1st and 2nd place positions in two individual categories, “Teens” and “Twenties”, from which a 2017 Youth Star will emerge. The selections were made from original audition tracks submitted by over 75 artists. Finalists will be attending a special training program to prepare them for a performance of world-class standards.

FINALISTS

​TEENS: TWENTIES:

Yannette James Alex Klien

Britney Forsythe Bill Stanislaus

Jamal Joseph Brendon Charlery

Amil James Jamal Henry

Dyllan Stanislaus Johnnel Leo

Kristian Lawrence LennieJoseph

Lyleton Cornwalis Mandela Edga

Travis Mathurin Larry Eugene

Virgil Joseph Quan Auguste

Deshawn Augustin Shaquille Wilkinson

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council congratulates all the participants and encourages them to represent themselves and their communities to the best of their abilities. Special commendation to the Youth Fest organizing team on their hard work over the years. We encourage the pubic to go out to support our young aspiring artists.