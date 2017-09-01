Home / News Updates / National Workers Union Secure 19% Pay Increase for Staff of Tolyn Manufacturers Limited

National Workers Union Secure 19% Pay Increase for Staff of Tolyn Manufacturers Limited

Rehani Isidore September 1, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

(PRESS RELEASE) – Male and female operators and other factory workers employed with Tolyn Manufacturers Limited will receive a nineteen percent (19%) pay hike over a three (3) year duration.

This comes as a result of the conclusion of industrial negotiations between the Management of Tolyn Manufacturers Limited and the National Workers Union (NWU).

The new agreement which will be signed shortly also establishes an upgrading of some conditions of employment.

Tolyn Manufacturers Limited operates in the industrial zone in Vieux Fort and employs about forty (40) workers.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

‘Discover Your Escape’ Campaign Launches

(Thursday, 31 August 2017) This fall, Saint Lucia launches its ‘Discover Your Escape’ campaign. Discover Your …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved