NATIONAL TELETHON RAISES 2 5 MILLION DOLLARS

2.5 million dollars was raised during the national telethon to assist with the procurement of personal protective equipment for front-line workers, as well as fund the national meals programme. The UWP administration has hailed the activity which received support from corporate Saint Lucia a success. However, some critics have raised questions about some donors.
i agree with the prime minister these will help zhe buy local campayne and if theres a time we need to adopt that practice its now knwing the world situation amid the covid 19 virus and the world which is in a resetion right now
i agree with the prime minister these will help zhe buy local campayne and if theres a time we need to adopt that practice its now knwing the world situation amid the covid 19 virus and the world which is in a resetion right now