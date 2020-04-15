Home / Breaking News / NATIONAL TELETHON RAISES 2 5 MILLION DOLLARS

Allin Fevrier April 15, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates 2 Comments

2.5 million dollars was raised during the national telethon to assist with the procurement of personal protective equipment for front-line workers, as well as fund the national meals programme. The UWP administration has hailed the activity which received support from corporate Saint Lucia a success. However, some critics have raised questions about some donors.

  1. bruce john
    April 15, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    i agree with the prime minister these will help zhe buy local campayne and if theres a time we need to adopt that practice its now knwing the world situation amid the covid 19 virus and the world which is in a resetion right now

