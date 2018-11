THE NATIONAL SECURITY AND HOME AFFAIRS MINISTRY, THE US STATE DEPARTMENT AND THE INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION (IOM) ARE CONDUCTING A SEMINAR ON VICTIM IDENTIFICATION, PROTECTION AND REFERRAL IN THE NEWLY FINALIZED STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING.THE MINISTRY FIRST STARTED WORKING WITH THE US STATE DEPARTMENT AND INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION (IOM) IN JULY TO DESIGN THE PROCEDURES.

