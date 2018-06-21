Home / News Updates / NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER SAYS IMPACS OUTCOME RESTS WITH DPP
National Security Minister Senator Hermangild Francis

Rehani Isidore June 21, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

National Security Minister Hermangild Francis maintains that the outcome of the CARICOM IMPACS report into alleged extra judicial killings depends on the Director of Public Prosecution and not politicians.

Francis responded to journalists’ questions about the government’s stance on the report, outside a Royal Saint Lucia Police Force meeting this week.

In 2013; a probe was conducted into the 12 alleged extra judicial killings after claims of human rights violations.

That same year, the US government took a decision to withdraw training and material assistance to the RSLPF, due to the alleged violations.

Some eight years later; the issue continues to loom over the police force.

In a May interview; president of the police welfare association Travis Chicot described the effects on police officers as devastating.

