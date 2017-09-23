National Emergency Management Organization Requests Relief Supplies for Dominica

GIS:-Persons Wishing to Contribute Relief Supplies can Deliver the Items to the NEMO Office at Bisee.
The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) informs the public that persons wishing to contribute relief supplies to the citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica can do so by delivering the items to the NEMO Office at Bisee, Castries or at any post office.
NEMO is requesting donations of:
tarpaulins
construction materials
cleaning supplies
water
water purification tablets
non-perishable food items
general medical supplies
first aid kits
items for babies and children
household items such as mattresses, pillows, towels, blankets.
At this time, NEMO is not accepting packages for individuals or families. The public will be informed when this status changes to accept such supplies. Additionally, persons wishing to contact relatives and friends in Dominica should contact the Saint Lucia Red Cross at 758.452 5582.