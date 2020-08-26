One motorist is lucky to be alive. The driver reportedly walked away with minor injuries after a collision on the Bexon highway. The crash occurred around 6:30 pm on Sunday august 23rd, 2020, near the entrance of the Rayneau quarry site.
