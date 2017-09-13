Nancy Charles To Assume New Role In Government

Attaché to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Nancy Charles, will soon assume a new role.

Charles recently completed two-weeks of state sponsored project management training in the United Kingdom.

She is now set to take on a more substantial role in the UWP administration.

On Monday September 11th, Charles spoke exclusively to HTS News4orce on her new role in the office of the prime minister.

Charles says she will oversee cross-ministerial transactions.

A new attaché has not been named, but sources place Norbert Williams as a possible front-runner to take over the role.

The office of the prime minister is expected to formally announce Charles’ new post at a later date.