Driving School Association president Kingson Jean is in utter shock with Transport Minister Guy Joseph’s reaction to a video post requesting that his Ministry move with haste to address their concerns.

Chief among their concerns is the reinstatement of a driving examiner. Jean views the Minister’s response as a personal attack on the association and by large the profession.

He is calling on the Minister to focus on addressing the instructor’s grievances.

