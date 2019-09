It was a hectic weekend for the emergency services, which had to respond to three fatalities.

The community of Micoud, like many communities in the south of St. Lucia had witnessed a spike in the number of robberies.

One such robbery early Saturday morning, resulted in the death of a father of five and a man known to always be willing to lend a hand.

Mathurine Donelley met his death trying to foil a robbery at the bar where he lent a hand.