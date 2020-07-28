Home / Breaking News / MURDER AT AGARD

MURDER AT AGARD

Allin Fevrier July 27, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Family members of 38-year-old Emmanuel Maurille are heart-broken over his untimely death. His lacerated body was discovered at his residence in Agard on Friday morning. Loved ones believe he was murdered on Wednesday. The suspect is said to be his nephew, who relatives claim was a troubled individual.https://youtu.be/w_ND1uU6hC8

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

OECS HANDS OVER MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

The Owen King EU hospital has received five ventilators in the fight against covid-19. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved