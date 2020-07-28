MURDER AT AGARD

Family members of 38-year-old Emmanuel Maurille are heart-broken over his untimely death. His lacerated body was discovered at his residence in Agard on Friday morning. Loved ones believe he was murdered on Wednesday. The suspect is said to be his nephew, who relatives claim was a troubled individual.https://youtu.be/w_ND1uU6hC8
