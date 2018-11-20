MT PLEASANT ESTATE PART OF CASTRIES VISION 2030

Mount Pleasant Estate will be converted into residential facilities. That’s according to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.
The Prime Minister made the revelation during a recent encounter with the local business community.
Mount Pleasant Estate will be converted into residential facilities. That’s according to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.
The Prime Minister made the revelation during a recent encounter with the local business community.
The Opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) is making good on its promise to file …