Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre business continuity

[PRESS RELEASE] Following the destruction of the Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre building and its contents at Mount Pleasant, Castries on the night of Sunday March 25th 2018, the Board of Directors and staff met in an urgent meeting on Monday 26th.

The meeting was to discuss business continuity in order to ensure that the service provided by the FRC is uninterrupted. An approach was made to the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) who graciously agreed to provide office space for the staff of FRC.

It was agreed that no member of staff will lose their employment as a result of the tragedy. Attempts are being made in the shortest possible time to have the same telephone contacts of 4531477, and email remains frc@candw.lc. Or folkresearchcentrelibrary@gmail.com. In the meantime FRC can be reached at 4521859 (CDF).

FRC’s programs will continue as normal, for example the after-school programme for children at risk will now be located at the Derek Walcott House on Chaussee Road, Castries. The St. Lucia Studies Conference scheduled for June 19th – 21st will continue, and announcements will be made soon.

Planning and preparation for Arts and Creole Heritage month and Jounen Kwéyòl in October continue, and the festival will take place at venues to be announced.

The Board and Management of the FRC wish to thank the Government and people of St. Lucia from all walks of life, including many in the diaspora, sister organisations and many non-St. Lucians for support, solidarity and heart-felt concerns during this time of great loss to our national heritage.

