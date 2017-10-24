Motorcyclist Dies in Bruce Ville Auto Crash

25 year old Emran ‘Shem’ Jn Marie of Bruce Ville, Vieux-Fort on October 23 succumbed to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle collision.

Jn Marie while riding a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck along the main Bruce Ville thoroughfare between 5: 30 and 6 pm.

Source at the scene of the crash reported seeing Jn Marie with several open wounds following the crash. He was rushed to hospital where he was listed in critical condition before succumbing to injury.

The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries. Local police have launched an investigation.

Emran Jn Maire is the 14th road fatality of 2017.