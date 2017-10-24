Home / News Updates / Motorcyclist Dies in Bruce Ville Auto Crash

Motorcyclist Dies in Bruce Ville Auto Crash

Rehani Isidore October 23, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

29 year old Shem Jn Marie of Bruce Ville, Vieux-Fort on October 23 succumbed to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle collision.

29 year old Shem Jn Marie

Jn Marie while riding a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck along the main Bruce Ville thoroughfare between 5: 30 and 6 pm. 

Source at the scene of the crash reported seeing Jn Marie with several open wounds following the crash. He was rushed to hospital where he was listed in critical condition before succumbing to injury.

The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries. Local police have launched an investigation.

Shem Jn Maire is the 13th road fatality of 2017.

  • Skyy Alcide

    I dont know him nor his family but this is really sad. Why are the drivers so reckless on the road????

