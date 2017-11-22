Home / News Updates / Morne Stars 5K Run/Walk

Morne Stars 5K Run/Walk

Rehani Isidore November 22, 2017 News Updates, Sports Leave a comment

(PRESS RELEASE) – The first annual Morne Stars 5K Run / Walk is slated for Wednesday, 13 December 2017, starting and ending at Flow Corinth.

Get registered today! Whether you run or walk, it’s going to be a great family affair.

Get your friends, schoolmates, or work colleagues involved. It’s a fairly flat and fast course through a quiet neighbourhood that should take our better runners less than 20 minutes.

Click here for our Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1450239355071717/

We look forward to seeing you there.

