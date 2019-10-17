MORE INFORMATION SURFACES FOLLOWING ASSAULT AT BCF

The assault by three male prisoners on a female inmate is far more serious than was initially reported. HTS Newsforce is learning from multiple sources that the three male prisoners went to great lengths to get to the female prisoner and assaulted her. On Tuesday the director of corrections at the Bordelais prison, suggested that the male and female prisons may have crossed paths during one of the few occasions when male and female prisoners interact. HTS Newsforce understands that the prisoners met under very different circumstances.