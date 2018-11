Efforts To Raise Awareness About Diabetes Took The Form Of Moonlight Walks In 6 Communities In Saint Lucia On November 14th. The Walks Sought To Shine Light On The Financial, Emotional And Physical Toll That Diabetes Takes On Individuals And Families And To Remember Those Who Lost Their Battle With The Disease.

